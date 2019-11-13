ODEN RIDGE — Shefton Eburn Taylor age 91 of Oden Ridge, AL died Saturday, November 9, 2019.He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ola Murcks Taylor and his parents, Elam and Elsie Turney Taylor; brothers, Coolidge and Loyd Taylor and sister, Clarissa Henderson.
Shefton is survived by his daughters, Carol Brown (Vic), Melissia Taylor, Theresa Taylor and Melvie Holmes (Joel); son, Carl Taylor (Donna); eight grandchildren, 13 greatgrandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from noon until the celebration of Mr. Taylor’s life which will begin at 2 p.m. at Mount View Baptist Church in Oden Ridge. Burial will follow at a private family site.
Please visit mossservicefh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.