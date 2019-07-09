MOULTON — Funeral services for Sheila Greengrass Norwood, 84, will be Thursday, July 11th beginning at 1 p.m. at Moulton First United Methodist Church with Brother Matt Reed and Brother Rod Morgan officiating and Elliott Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Norwood died peacefully at her residence on Friday, July 5, 2019, with family members by her side. She was born on April 28, 1935 in Lowestoft, England to Ken and Gladys Greengrass. Sheila met her husband Neal while he was stationed in England during the Korean War and they were married for 59 years. She was a very active member of Moulton First United Methodist Church, especially in the church choir. Sheila was retired from Lawrence County Hospital after a long career in social services. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ken Greengrass and husband, Neal.
Survivors include her son, David Norwood (Vicki Morese); daughter, Sandy Norwood; brother, David Greengrass (Pauline); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jerrod Bradford, Myles Terry, Colin Terry, Jason Norwood, Robert Norwood and John Montgomery. The family extends a very special thank you to Shirley Lipscomb, Kailin Terry, Elaine Fletcher and the staff of Kindred at Home. Memorials may be made to the Moulton First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 14595 Market St., Moulton, AL 35650.
