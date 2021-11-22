MOULTON — Sheilah Ann England, 66, passed away November 20, 2021. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Enman Field Church Cemetery in Addison.
Sheilah was married to the late Danny Greg England
