DECATUR — Shela Sims Pride, 73, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home with Richie Thompson officiating. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Shela is survived by her son, Matt Pride (Nanette); sisters, Rhonda Wilson (Larry) and Becki Maner (Barry); four grandchildren and five nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Aline Sims and brother, Ronnie Sims.
Shela began her career as a dental hygienist. She later pursued a career in the mortgage business for more than 25 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to a charity of your choice.
Pallbearers will be Blake Wilson, Brian Wilson, Dusty Maner, Paul Sims, Joel Sims, Madison Pride and Harrison Pride.
