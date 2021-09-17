MOULTON
Funeral service for Shelby Jean Brennan , age 81, will be Sunday, September 19 at 2:00 PM at Moulton Baptist Church with Dr. Jesse Reeder officiating and Elliott Funeral Home assisting the family. Visitation will be Saturday night, September 18, at the church from 6:00-8:00 PM. Burial at Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Brennan is preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence C. Montgomery and Vivian E. Reeves Montgomery, and her Husband Richard “Dick” Brennan.
Mrs. Brennan is survived by: sons: Steve Griffin (Shannon) of Decatur, Brad Brennan of Moulton: daughter Vicky Grimes (Doyle) of Moulton. Sisters: Anna Wordan of Illinois, Catherine Burgess of Hartselle, and Joyce Brewington of Moulton., grandsons: Blake Grimes, Cody Grimes, Holden Grimes and Khaine Brennan. Granddaughters: Brooke Maxwell and Sarai Brennan, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Brennan was retired from Community Action, Moulton Branch. She was a member of Moulton Baptist Church and a member of Joy Sunday School Class. If you knew mamma, you knew that she loved you.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.