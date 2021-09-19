MOULTON — Funeral service for Shelby Jean Brennan, age 81, will be Sunday, September 19, at 2:00 PM at Moulton Baptist Church with Dr. Jesse Reeder officiating and Elliott Funeral Home directing. Visitation was Saturday, September 18, from 6 to 8 at the church. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Brennan was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence C. Montgomery and Vivian E. Reeves Montgomery; and her husband, Richard “Dick” Brennan.
She is survived by sons, Steve Griffin (Shannon) of Decatur and Brad Brennan of Moulton: daughter, Vicky Grimes (Doyle) of Moulton; sisters, Anna Wordan of Illinois, Catherine Burgess of Hartselle, and Joyce Brewington of Moulton; grandsons, Blake Grimes, Cody Grimes, Holden Grimes and Khaine Brennan; granddaughters, Brooke Maxwell and Sarai Brennan and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Brennan was retired from Community Action, Moulton Branch. She was a member of Moulton Baptist Church and a member of Joy Sunday School Class. If you knew mamma, you knew that she loved you.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
