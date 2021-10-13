MOULTON — Shelia Early Reeves, 66, died October 11, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Union Hill Cemetery.
