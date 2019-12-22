DECATUR — Funeral for Shelia Jean Dueitt Nix, 65, of Decatur will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. Jeff Sellers officiating. The family will have a visitation from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Nix passed away on December 18, 2019 at her residence. She was born on April 22, 1954 in Spokane, Washington.
She was a longtime member of the Volkswagen club of North Alabama and a member of 9th Street Methodist church until its closing.
She is survived by her husband Roger Nix; daughter, Amanda Schuknecht (Chris); three brothers, David Dueitt, Bobby Dueitt, Danny Dueitt; granddaughters, Morgan Ponder, Mary and Rochelle; grandson Cody Mayo; and great grandchildren, Carson Mayo, Emery, Hadleigh, Noah, and Leo.
