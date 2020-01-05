DECATUR — Shelia Joyce Smith Moore, age 57, of Decatur, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Huntsville. She was born July 27, 1962, in Decatur to Louis Smith and Barbara Louise Blankenship Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Moore, her parents, and one nephew, Dave Nelson. Mrs. Moore was a graduate of Falkville High School, and retired from Decatur Police Department following 23 years of service.
She is survived by one stepson, J. J. Moore of Decatur; one brother, Louis Franklin “Frankie” Smith of Hartselle; one sister, Martha Smith Nelson (John) of Falkville; one nephew, Pat Smith (Kimberly) of Hartselle; one niece, Kim Huntzinger (Roger) of Decatur; and three great-nieces, Lillie Smith of Hartselle, Ashley Huntzinger of Decatur and Olivia Richard (Drew) of Henderson, NV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.
