FALKVILLE — Memorial service for Shelly Dawn Woods, 47, of Falkville, will be today, July 9, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the service.
Ms. Woods passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born Sunday, October 3, 1971, to William “Billy” and Kathy Woods.
Survivors include her daughter, Savannah (Tyler) Osborn; parents; sister, Sonya (Eric) Vest; brother, Shine (Misty) Woods; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Hospital.
Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
