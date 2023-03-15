Sherman Edgar Dilbeck, 86, of Decatur, passed away on March 13, 2023. His visitation will be on March 16th from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life service will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Decatur City Cemetery.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Eloise Dilbeck; sons, Dale Dilbeck (Shelia), Brad Dilbeck (Pam), and daughter, Traci Rogers (Mike); five grands, J.R. Dilbeck, Chrissy Dilbeck, Tyler Rogers, Nic Rogers, and Blair Dilbeck; eight great-grands, Preston Dilbeck, Pressley Dilbeck, Reese Dilbeck, Riley Dilbeck, Gracie Rogers, Carter Rogers, Everleigh Rogers, and Allie Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman Elbert Dilbeck and Minnie Dempsey Dilbeck; sister, Louvenia Dilbeck; brother, William Ray Dilbeck; daughter-in-law, Pam Dilbeck.
Sherman was a loyal employee at Allied Sales for 18 years and then went across the street to The Decatur Daily where he worked for 36 years until he retired. He was a faithful member of The Church of God of Prophecy for over 60 years. He loved serving his church by being the bus driver, yard worker and overall fix it man. He also served his family by being a great provider, kept all the vehicles running, always rescuing anyone who needed help. He was and will always be a hero and champion to all who knew him, especially his family.
Special thanks to Whitney, Gary and Savannah at Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care. Also, special thanks to Pam Brakefield who provided loving care to our dad until the end.
Serving as pallbearers will be his Grandsons and Great-Grandsons, and Honorary Pallbearers will be his Granddaughters and Great-Granddaughters.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
