FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Sherman Eugene “Dagwood” Steel, 77, will be Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Earl Harper officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Steel died on Monday, May 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born November 30, 1943, in Morgan County to Earnest Steel and Susie Hunter Steel. He was employed as a Truck Driver for Morgan County Districts 3 and 4, prior to his retirement. He was a loving, caring father and friend to many. Preceding him in death were his son, Tommy Gene Steel and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include son, John Wayne Steel (Laura); brother, Homer “Peanut” Steel; grandchildren, Sarah Beth Reese (Chris) and Taylor Steel; great-grandchild, Isabella Reese.
