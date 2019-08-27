HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Sherrell Holaway, 77, will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Brad Killough and Brother Shane Britt officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roselawn in Decatur. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Holaway passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital.He was born October 18, 1941 in Morgan County to Dewey Guy Holaway and Ethel Mae Wilcutt Holaway. He was the owner and operator of Holaway’s Sales and Rentals, where he rented portable signs and moved storage buildings and sold fireworks. He enjoyed racing and owned and built race cars at Holaway’s Speed Shop. He loved people, never met a stranger and was always laughing and telling stories. Family was especially important to him and spending time with his children and grandchildren was his joy. Hunting and fishing were pastimes that he loved doing in his spare time.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, Wilma Hall and a brother, Roger Holaway.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Ann Holaway; two sons, Michael Holaway (Dee) and Blake Holaway (Brigette); three daughters, Cindy Stewart (Larry), Cheryl McGlocklin (Artie) and Dawn Dozier (Stacy); one sister, Jane Hill (Wayne); ten grandchildren six great-grandchildren.
