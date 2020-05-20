HARVEST — Sherri Anastasia Pester, 54, of Harvest, AL, passed away peacefully on May 16th after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her friends and family.
Sherri was born in Bristol, TN on February 16, 1966. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and was a devoted UT fan. She worked as a Clinical Dietician at Parkway Medical Center/Huntsville Hospital in Decatur, AL for the past 30 years. Sherri was the most faithful mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, colleague, and caregiver that God or anyone could ask for. She is and will be missed greatly, but she has left much of herself behind to sustain us. Jesus said He “came to serve and not to be served”; Sherri was a perfect and shining example of doing just that.
Sherri is survived by her husband of 16 years, Joseph Charles Pester; daughters, Haley Kristen Fiorucci and Anna Lauren Fiorucci and stepdaughter, Jordann Pester; parents, James Rowland Jr. and Ann Rowland of Bristol, TN; brothers, Bruce Rowland, his wife, Crystal and their four children of Bristol, TN and Glen Rowland, his wife, Rhoda Kay, and their son of Monrovia, IN.
In lieu of a funeral, the family is arranging a private life-celebration at a time and place to be determined. They want to extend a huge thank-you to all her friends and caregivers who lovingly made her life and last few weeks better. In place of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in Sherri’s memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.