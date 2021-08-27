HANCEVILLE
A Graveside Funeral Service and Interment for Sherrill Eugene Hopper, 71, will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Union Hill Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Hopper died on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at UAB Hospital. He was born December 8, 1949, in Blount County, to Otis Hopper and Lorene Floyd Hopper. He was employed as a supervisor for Shelby Contracting, prior to his retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Jerry Lee Hopper and one son, Nathan Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Hopper; son, Shawn Smelser (Jessica); daughters, Cindy Bryan (Rob), Carolyn Smith, Nancy Ballenger (Ricky) and Nicole Smelser; brother, Joe Hopper (Lucy); sisters, Rosemary Russell, Sandra Dunn (Larry) and Yvonne Earls; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Smelser, Michael Hopper, Tim Moore, Greg Moore, Stan Smith and Jason West and Dustin Earls.
