DECATUR — Sherry Lynn Vickery, 50, died April 20, 2020. Shelton Funeral Home will announce arrangements. Guestbook is available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- After denial, Indonesia sees mounting coronavirus deaths
- Israeli survivors remember Holocaust amid virus quarantine
- Lotteries, April 21
- AP: Publicly traded firms get $300M in small-business loans
- The Latest: Japan PM asks citizens to be more diligent
- Decatur council rejects hiring freeze
- Fans feeling unsafe without vaccine plays into revenue issue
- Limestone aims for $2M in road projects
Most Read
Articles
- 4 new Decatur restaurants in approval process; one would replace Ruby Tuesday
- Vote for Areas Best Baseball / Softball Uniforms
- Limestone gets tough on violations of COVID-19 order
- 'The world is upside down': Decatur Morgan Hospital providers on front line
- Priceville’s Kaleb Barker hoping for a chance in the NFL
- Police ID driver fatally shot on interstate
- Officials to weigh Point Mallard water park opening
- Some area restaurants change to attract customers
- On the front lines: Decatur woman working as ER nurse in Brooklyn
- Knox has one foot out the door at Austin
Images
Videos
Commented
- State virus cases at 157; closures ordered in Jefferson Co. (4)
- Decatur Morgan Hospital furloughs about 100 staff members (3)
- Trump uses coronavirus crisis to push his broader agenda (3)
- Best softball uniforms voting continues (2)
- Decatur police shut down special Wayne Farms chicken sale over traffic concerns (2)
- Pickup basketball games illegal, but arrests not expected (1)
- Decatur police K-9 bites Morgan deputy during search for suspects (1)
- 2 missing in Bankhead found Monday afternoon (1)
- Editorial page: Virus transmission rate should motivate us to take precautions (1)
- Ann McFeatters: There is still time to save the census (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.