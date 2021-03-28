DECATUR — Ms. Sherry Randolph was a lifelong resident of Morgan County and Austinville. She was born to Sheron Leon Randolph and Lucille Terry Randolph of Decatur.
Ms. Randolph was a Registered Psychiatric Nurse Specialist. She received her nursing degree in 1973 from Calhoun Community College on the Appalachian Scholarship Program. She worked tirelessly as Director and Assistant Nursing Director at many hospitals over the years including North Alabama Regional Hospital, Pineview Hospital, and Lawrence County Medical Center (where she had her son after a long shift at work and went into labor in July of 1971). She helped countless numbers of people and loved her work.
She was a member at Calvary Assembly of God. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and loved her family with the same passion. She leaves behind a wonderful precious legacy of love, healing and counsel that will live forever in the lives her patients and her family. She leaves behind a host of friends, cousins and loved ones, too many to name, who have been touched by her as well as have touched her life and our family’s. She will be sorely missed, but know she is in the arms of the Lord and His presence until we can meet again on Heaven’s bright shore. Her favorite song was “The Lighthouse”. Truly Jesus was her lighthouse and she let that light shine in her life to all. She is preceded in death by her brother, David Randolph.
She is survived by her son, Derrick Aaron Randolph; grandson, Andrew England; granddaughter, Lacey England; brother, Anthony Randolph, and wife, Ola; nephew, James Tony Anthony Randolph; sisters, Teresa Glenn and husband, Stanley, Gwen Holmes and husband, Jackie.
The graveside service will be on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at Roselawn Cemetery at the Mausoleum. Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home is directing.
