DECATUR — Sherry Paulette Sandy Taylor, 76, of Decatur, AL., passed away, October 15, 2022.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Lotteries for Oct. 17
- AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, 'Bama's top-5 streak ends
- Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
- Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
- China's Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens
- Logano wins at Las Vegas to earn spot in NASCAR title race
- California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
- AP Top 25 Takeaways: Vols, Frogs, Wolverines make statements
Most Read
Articles
- JUVENILE FATALITY: Protesters say shooter's race leads to lenient treatment
- Teen charged with manslaughter in fatal Trinity shooting
- Teen, 16, charged in shooting death of boy, 13
- DA: Murder charges against juvenile defendants follow state law
- Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter
- UPDATE: 14-year-old whom Decatur police say fired fatal shot in self-defense becomes 4th juvenile arrested
- Developers preparing 2 Beltline Road sites for hotels
- Hartselle wraps up region championship
- Beltline peril: Councilman says traffic cameras may be needed on road with 404 wrecks this year
- Matthew L. Stiles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter to the editor: On insecure borders and misguided ways to reduce pollution (4)
- Decatur's pay will still be below neighboring cities despite historic raise (3)
- Letter to the editor: Herschel Walker could get Alabama off the hook (3)
- I-65/Bethel interchange would help with traffic, officials say as study moves forward (2)
- Las Vegas Review-Journal: Doing its job preserves Supreme Court’s legitimacy (2)
- Heavy load, sharp turn could be factors in truck accident that snarled Decatur traffic (2)
- Record-setting July leads to 'shocking' utility bills (2)
- New York Daily News: What a new study tells us about Dems and GOP (1)
- Pike Liberal Arts shuts out Danville (1)
- The story behind Ri Fletcher’s game-winning touchdown (1)
- Editorial: Huntsville growth finally helping Decatur (1)
- Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure (1)
- Fleet purchase plan could end delays in curbside debris pickup (1)
- City receives $1M grant to study route for another bridge (1)
- Fire contained behind Kroger-anchored shopping center (1)
- Prep football: Priceville defense steps up to a new level (1)
- Neighbors oppose plans for Old Moulton Road apartment complex (1)
- Blacklisted former Morgan County employees can now be rehired (1)
- Hitting the Right Note: Priceville High band inspires clean-up initiative at football games (1)
- Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps (1)
- US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker (1)
- DA: Murder charges against juvenile defendants follow state law (1)
- Demeester: Proposed budget prepared for economic issues (1)
- New Decatur schools' program provides encouragement to middle school students (1)
- U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine (1)
- Should Decatur hire a consultant to design a landscape plan for the City Hall grounds? (1)
- Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama? (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.