DECATUR — Shirley A. Brinkley, 78, of Decatur will have a graveside on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Dallas Culver officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
Miss Brinkley was born in Alabama to Arthur Will Brinkley and Myrtle F. Roberts. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles Brinkley and Billy Brinkley and her sister, Louise Wimberley.
She is survived by her sister, Pauline B. Stahley; sister-in-law, Dorothy W. Brinkley; three nephews, Greg Wimberley, Earl Brinkley, Jimmy Stahley; and niece, Robin Cole.
The family requests memorials to Johnson Chapel Cemetery fund, 1260 North Chapel Road, Danville, AL 35619.
