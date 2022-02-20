DECATUR — A Celebration of Life for Shirley Ann Davis, 59 of Decatur, will be noon Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at True Faith Ministries with Bishop Cary Orr officiating. Inhumation will follow in Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery in Courtland. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral. Public viewing will be Tuesday from 2 p.m. till 6 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Shirley was born on April 15, 1962 in Eutaw, Alabama to the late James Henry and Nazarene Mayes Davis. She departed this life on February 16, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Shirley attended Austin High School and graduated in 1980 from Courtland High School. She retired from Decatur City Schools and was employed part-time for many years at Applebee’s Restaurant.
Sister Shirley accepted Christ at an early age at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist.
Shirley or “Murdock” as she was called by her family and friends loved to have fun, joke and speak her mind. There was only one Shirley. Murdock could make you mad at her in one minute while loving her the next minute. She was an exceptional cook and loved her family. She will be missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Queen Ester Rollins.
Shirley leaves to cherish her precious memory siblings, Grant Mayes, Deborah Davis; twin brothers, Mike and Ike Davis and Rachel Davis all of Decatur; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
