MOULTON — Shirley Ann Givens Lovett peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 surrounded by family following a battle with lung cancer. Due to the COVID virus, there will be a graveside service only.
Shirley was born on April 12, 1942 to Ralph and Novella Givens. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Billy Earl Lovett; father, Ralph Givens; mother, Novella Givens Key; sister, Faye Tidwell; and brother, Rual Lee Givens.
Survivors include her son, Tim Lovett (Penny) of Tuscaloosa; daughters, Denise Lovett, Amy Lovett Heflin (Mark), both of Moulton; grandchildren, John Lovett (Jessica) of Tuscaloosa, Blake Lovett of Moulton, Abby Heflin Miller (Zach) of Slidell, LA, and Julie Heflin of Florence, AL; great-grandsons, Mason, Cooper and William Lovett of Tuscaloosa; sister, Doris Jean Sparks; brothers, Ulice “Frog” Givens (Sandra) and Roger Givens (Sharon); sister-in-law, Margaret Givens; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Shirley worked for Standard Furniture Company for 40 years before her retirement. She was a loving Mother and MaMaw. She was known for her work ethic, wonderful southern cooking, and servant heart. She was a member of Moulton Baptist Church.
Special thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their love and compassion shown to her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moulton Elementary School or a charity of your choice.
The online register book can be signed at www.bradfordlawrencefh.com.
