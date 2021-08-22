HARTSELLE
Shirley Ann Huguley, 78 of Hartselle, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her residence.
She was born December 27, 1942 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Harvey and Eunice Holmes. She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings and many other relatives and friends.
She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Tony Huguley; nieces and nephews; and her two pet dogs, Amazing Grace “Maizie” and Coco Rose.
The Lord knew she was tired of suffering and called her home, her final words to her husband were “I am ready to go”.
Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
