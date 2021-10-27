MUSCLE SHOALS — Graveside for Shirley Ann Michel, 87, of Muscle Shoals will be on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Decatur City Cemetery with Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Michel was born on September 19, 1934 in Marblehead, Ohio to George and Edith Domrose and passed away in Decatur, Alabama on October 24, 2021.
She enjoyed Auburn and Alabama football, NASCAR and Indy car racing; you could always pick out her voice cheering on her boys at sporting events. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sara Burmeister, sons, David and Mike Michel, and her husband, Paul E. Michel.
She is survived by son, James D. Michel (Mary); daughters-in-law, Terri Michel (Michael), Carla Michel (David); grandsons, Ryan Michel, Clint Michel, Trent Michel, Brent Buchanan, Adam Buchanan; granddaughters, Lindsey Young, Emily Michel.
Grandsons will be pallbearers.
A Special Thank you to Christ the King Lutheran Church Pastor Charles Schaum and Encompass hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.