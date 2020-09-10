HARTSELLE
A celebration of life for Shirley Claudelle Ellis, 84, will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Reverend Charles Shaddix and Clayton Speed officiating.
Mrs. Ellis died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born to Ray Griggs and Birdie Thompson Griggs. She was a graduate of Decatur High School. Upon graduation she began her career in Human Resources and retired as a Management Analyst at Space and Missile Defense Command. Her greatest love was playing piano and singing gospel songs with Griggs Trio. She was a member of First Baptist Hartselle for 42 years where she was very active in the church choir.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Ellis; her son, Joel Ellis (Rose Marie); two grandchildren, Will Ellis and Sarah Ellis (fiance’, Jay Terry), and great-grandson, Brooks Wallace.
Pallbearers will be family Will Ellis, Russell Ellis, Rodney Ellis, Scott Ellis, Brian Ellis, and Jay Terry.
Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
