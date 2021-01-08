DECATUR — Shirley Davis Chandler, 82, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Tanner Church of Christ with Jacob Chandler, John Davis, and Robert Hall officiating.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard of Decatur; daughter, Cheryl Reed of Decatur; sons, Rick (Faye) of Decatur, Chris (Melanie) of Falkville, Mike (Amy) of Athens, and James (Paula) of Madison; 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger Davis (Sue) of Madison, John Davis (Sandra) of Athens, Jerry Davis of Scottsboro, and sister, Marilyn Miller (Gene) of Hazel Green.
She was preceded in death by father, Roy Davis; mother, Sarah Davis; son-in-law, Ken Reed; grandson, Chad Reed, and sisters, Patricia Osborne and Mildred Harris.
Shirley was a member of Tanner Church of Christ. She taught the Bible by teaching English through World English Institute. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital and Harry’s Kids Care of Flint Church of Christ.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
