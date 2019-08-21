DECATUR
Shirley Faye Landers Barnett, age 86 of Decatur, AL passed away on August 17, 2019. Her visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. The Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ted Amey assisted by Suzanne Pruitt officiating. Shirley will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lloyd Kelly Barnett; mother, Sue Landers Billions Speakman; aunt Madolyn Landers.
Shirley loved The Lord and her family foremost along with cooking, sewing, jigsaw puzzles, fishing, RV camping, and freezing, canning and preparing garden fresh food for her family and friends. She was as sweet as her famous Pecan Pie tarts and Banana Pudding. Her faith in God shown through every aspect of her life; loving, compassionate, humbleness, forgiving, patience, kindness, gratitude, generosity amongst a few. She enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a witty humor, smile and bubbly personality. She was involved with Good Sam Camping Club and Camp Bluebird Cancer Survivor.
She retired with approximately 20 years from Central Bank Commercial Billing Department. Shirley was a member of Stone River Methodist Church. Shirley is survived by her son, Steve Barnett (Lisa) of Decatur, daughter, Gwen Rolape (Ralph) of Orlando, Florida and son, Greg Barnett of Decatur. Shirley has three grandchildren Scott Sandlin (Sarah), Kristen Garrett (Shane) and Adam Barnett (Athena); three great-granddaughters, (Erica, Taylor, Grace) and one great-grandson (Hunter). Pallbearers include Scott Sandlin, Shane Garrett, Adam Barnett, Lloyd Culpepper, Wayne Culpepper and Bobby Culpepper. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley www.hospiceofthevalley.net
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
