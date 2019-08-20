DECATUR — Shirley Faye Barnett, 86, died August 17, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympanthy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Barnett family.
