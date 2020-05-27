SOMERVILLE — Graveside service for Shirley Faye Garrison Day, age 80, of Somerville will be today, May 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is planned.
Mrs. Day, who was born February 4, 1940 in Morgan County to James Mize Garrison and Wynola Harvel Garrison, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and loved each one dearly! She was a homemaker and loved growing and working in her flowers.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Gerald Day Sr.; a son, William Gerald Day Jr. (Christi); a daughter, Dee Dee McCutcheon; two sisters, Nancy Garrison Looney (Bobby) and Judy Garrison Smith (Doug); four grandchildren, Chandler Day, Sydney Day, Wesley McCutcheon (Rebecca) and Wade McCutcheon and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jacob McCutcheon.
Pallbearers will be Gary Day, Gaylon Day, Greg Day, Bobby Looney, Doug Smith and Jeremy Johnson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.