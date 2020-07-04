DECATUR — Shirley Faye Hardin Parker, 73 of Decatur went home to be with the Lord June 30, 2020. Mrs Parker passed peacefully in her sleep at USA, health and Rehab.
Shirley was born August 20, 1946 in Lawrence County to Otis Warren Hardin and Lois Gray Hardin. Sheattended Lawrence County schools. She was a member of Crossroads Church in Decatur.
Ms Parker is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wayne Parker; and son, David Wayne Parker; parents Otis and Lois Hardin; two brothers, Ersie Hardin and Hershell Hardin; four sisters, Jeanette Wright, Elner Hill, Doris Mason, and Joyce Ann Hardin; and one son in law, Mauro Jackson.
Mrs. Parker was a seamstress by profession; until disabled and then a stay at home mom, grandmother and homemaker. She was known and loved by friends and family as having a quirky sense of humor, never meeting a stranger and saying what she thought. Her presence here on earth will be greatly missed.
She leaves behind three daughters, Beverly Jackson, Decatur, Judy Clark (Nick), Carrollton GA, and JamieMilligan (Israel) Lawrence County; four grandchildren, James Jones (Catrina), Bryonna Johnston(Jordan), Trenton Milligan and Parker Milligan; seven great grandchildren, Makena, Savana, Adalyn, Logan Jones, Ava Soto, Matthew, and Alexandria Johnston; two sisters, Silveree Sterling , Linda Morgan (Reno) both of Danville; and two brothers Percy Hardin (Evelyn), Roger Hardin (Jane) of Athens; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation services are being held at Parkway Funeral home on July 9, 2020. from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., then we will meet at graveside, for 11 a.m. graveside service at Cheatham Cemetery in Wren Alabama. Pastors Rayford Milligan and Israel Milligan officiating.
