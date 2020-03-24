DECATUR — A private graveside service will be held for Shirley Faye Letson Meyer, 69, on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at Moss Chapel with Dr. Scotty Hogan officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Meyer, who died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her residence, was born on July 4, 1950 in Morgan County. She enjoyed helping other people and flower gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Meyer.
She is survived by her daughter, Samantha Potts; two grandchildren, Wayne Potts and Justin Potts; three sisters, Betty White, Ann Garrett, Donna Thompson; two brothers, Stanley Letson and George Letson.
