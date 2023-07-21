D.7.21.23 Shirley Brackin.jpg

DECATUR — Shirley Faye Rose Brackin, 87, of Decatur, passed away on July 15, 2023. Visitation will be on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home with Brother Jason McAbee officiating. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.