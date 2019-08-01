LACEY’S SPRING — Funeral service for Shirley Garner Hale, 83, will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at noon at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jeremy Harbin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Ms. Hale, who died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Hospice Family Care, was born January 8, 1936, in Morgan County to James Leonard Garner and Velma Inez Breedlove Garner. She worked at Dillard’s prior to her retirement. Preceding her in death were her parents and five brothers, Frank, Gary, Larry, Don and Rickey Garner.
Survivors include one son, Jason Hale (Dawn); one daughter, Misty Hale (Stephen Corbett); one brother, Tommy Garner (Sandra); four grandchildren, Taylor Hale, Bailey Hale, Nate Hale and Greyson Corbett; sisters-in-law, Jean Garner, Jan Garner, Kathy Garner and Jannice Garner; former spouse, Richard Hale.
Pallbearers will be Jason Hale, Stephen Corbett, Cory Garner, Bucky Garner, Ross Garner and Blake Garner.
In lieu of flowers: family requests that memorial donations be made to the Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, AL.
