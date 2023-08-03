D.8.3.23 Shirley Stokes.jpg

HUNTSVILLE — October 10, 1932 - July 27, 2023 — Shirley Jacob Stokes was born on October 10, 1932, in Decatur General Hospital to Ela Mae Simpson and William Alfred Jacob. She was a member of the final graduating class at Riverside High School in Decatur. At only 16, she took a job at General Motors Acceptance Corporation to work until age 18, the required age to enter the nursing program at Tulane University. The most significant thing about her stay at GMAC was her friendship with a co-worker who invited her to go on a date with her fiancé and a friend, Cecil Stokes, whom she married in 1963. They were happy together as long as they both lived. He describes her as “the perfect wife.”

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.