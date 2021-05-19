DECATUR — Shirley Mae Jenkins Kilgore, age 81, died May 16, at home surrounded by family. Shirley taught thirty years at Plainview/Sparkman School, in Hartselle AL, and served as a Special Camps Counselor at Camp Sumatanga, for forty years. She loved her church family at Central United Methodist Church.
Preceding in death were her parents, Austin and Ollie Jenkins, and brother, Donald Eugene Jenkins.
Survivors include daughters, Mary Copeland (Robbie), Dana McLaughlin (Alex); and son, Tim Kilgore; sister, Gail Kilgore (Steve); sister-in-law, Paula Jenkins; grandchildren, Ryan and Riley Copeland, Ayla Kilgore, and Hannah Grace McLaughlin; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 19, at 2 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church in Decatur, preceded by visitation at 12:30. Burial will follow in Midway Memorial Gardens. Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home will direct.
Pallbearers are Andrew Foxx, Doug Halbrooks, Doug Humphres, Allen Self, Will Weir, Woody Woodin.
