HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Shirley Patterson Russell, 89, will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Hartselle City Cemetery with Dr. Steve Pearson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Russell died on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 2, 1932, in Cullman County to Curtis Patterson and Vela Sherrill Patterson. Mrs. Russell was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartselle, a member of Rainbow Garden Club and the Current Review Club. She loved working in her flower beds and being a homemaker for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Russell and her parents.
Survivors include her son, Kelly Russell; daughters, Julia Russell Hall, Laura Russell Kellogg, Karen Russell Martin, and Jennifer Russell Ricks; sisters, Jackie Morgan and Dottie White; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, family requests make memorial donations to Hospice of the Valley.
