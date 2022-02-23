MOULTON — Funeral for Shirley Smith Hill, 78, of Moulton will be Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Ms. Hill died Friday, February 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born January 30, 1944, to Clurbie Smith and Ila Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hoyt K Hill; son, Barron Hill; brothers, Bobby Smith, Billy Smith, Wanda Cardella.
Survivors include son, Casey Hill; brother, JC Smith; companion, Archie B. Hale Jr.; stepson, Ty (Julia) Hale.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
