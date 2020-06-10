SOMERVILLE — Funeral for Shirley Sue Kirby Hornbuckle, 65, will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grace Point Baptist Church with Bro. Jack Bailey officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shiloh Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Hornbuckle died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 31, 1954, in Morgan County to Nute Kirby and McCellar Lorene Clemons Kirby. She was employed by Fruehauf Corporation as a furnace operator. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Doyle, James and Buddy Kirby and two sisters, Joyce Cowart and Rachel Kirby Elliott.
Survivors include her son, Brandon Hornbuckle (Andrea); three brothers, Bob Kirby (Sharron), Harvey Kirby (Melody) and Charles Kirby (Carlynn); and two grandchildren, Landon Hornbuckle and Makenzie Hornbuckle.
Pallbearers will be Landon Hornbuckle, Alan Kirby, Jeff Johnson, Phillip Gurley, Jason Hale and Brian Crow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.