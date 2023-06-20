HARTSELLE — Funeral Service for Shirley Jean Tillmon (Hawk), 79, will be Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11 a.m., at Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter, MO. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at the funeral Home. Mrs. Tillmon passed away June 16, 2023.

