DECATUR — June 13, 1936 - March 16, 2022 — Shirley Ann Wellden Mullins, age 85 of Decatur, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. She was born in Athens, Alabama to James Elmo Wellden and Eva B. Marlow. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Otto “Toby” Lafayette Mullins, and two sisters, Eva Marie Smith (Harold) and Doris Jean Lamon (Doc).
Shirley was a longtime member of the Ezell Sunday School Class and Westmeade Baptist Church in Decatur. She retired from Monsanto in 1993 after 30-plus years to become a fulltime “Mimi” to her granddaughters. She volunteered for several years at Hospice of Limestone County. She and Toby were members of the Huntsville Botanical Garden “Grubbers”. A true southern lady possessed of charm and grace, Shirley was a fabulous cook and hostess and loved to entertain friends and family in their home. She was always giving generously of herself to others no matter the situation or circumstances. She loved to decorate, and was always on the lookout for the next antique or treasure that would add that perfect touch to her curated home. A home that was always a welcoming haven for love and happiness where no one was a guest, but everyone was at home.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Amy Mullins Golden and husband, Harry of Athens; granddaughters, Madeline Golden Howard and husband, Kyle of Helena, Alabama and Olivia Golden Garner and husband, Daniel of Harvest, Alabama; one sister, Mary Orr and husband, Johnny of Brentwood, Tennessee; two brothers, Jimmy Wellden and wife, Joan of North Carolina and Andy Wellden and wife, Linda of Athens; numerous cherished nieces, nephews, and friends; three great-grand dogs; and a great-grand cat.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at DCI Dialysis Center, Dr. Reginald Gladish and staff, Dr. A, Ella, Shelia, Amanda and the staff at Valley Internal Medicine and the doctors and nurses of Athens Limestone Hospital in the ER and on the floors, particularly Dr. Matthew Hanserd.
Service will be held at Westmeade Baptist Church in Decatur, Alabama on Tuesday March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Limestone County or the Athens Limestone Hospital Foundation.
