DECATUR — Funeral for Shirley White Teal, 85, of Decatur, will be at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 11 AM. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the funeral home. Graveside service will be at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Crossville, Alabama at 2:30 PM on Wednesday.

