DECATUR — Sibyl Marie Woodruff, 86, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Visitation will be today, June 30, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in Roselawn Cemetery with Brother Bobby Graham and Brother Don Hester officiating.
Mrs. Woodruff was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a joy to be around and her presence lit up a room. Mrs. Woodruff enjoyed trips to Daytona Beach and Alabama football. She was married to her husband, Charles Woodruff, for 65 years and raised four sons. She loved the Lord and was a member of Old Moulton Road Church of Christ. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas and Minnie Garner; son, Steven Woodruff and granddaughter, Emily Woodruff.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles; sons, Larry (Cathy), Ricky, and Rodney (Melissa); grandchildren, Matthew (Shaina), Alex, and Zachary (Hope); great-grandchildren, Noah, Eli, and Andrew.
Pallbearers will be Larry, Ricky, Rodney, Matthew, Alex, and Zachary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
