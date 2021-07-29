ARKANSAS — Silas “Sy” Roden was born to Raymon and Madgie Lowrey Roden on February 13, 1943, in Lawrence County, AL, and transitioned from earth to heaven on July 23, 2021, at the age of 78, at his home in Arkansas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Sy was loved by his customers as a service technician with IBM, ACE Computers, J.T. Ray Company, and Sears Appliances. Sy spread a song, joy, and laughter wherever he went.
Silas was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rayburn and Hollis Roden; sisters, Faye Roden Pirkle and Margaret Roden; in-laws, Albert and Ida Nicholson, and Bill Jetton; and loving wife of 48 years, Sue Nicholson Roden.
He leaves behind wife, Lavon “Bonnie” Roden; daughter, Jan Roden Byrd (Chris); grandsons, Caleb Byrd (Katie) and Ethan Byrd; great-grandson, Judah Byrd; brothers, Paul - his twin (Barb), James (Sandra), Jerry (Joan), and Mark (Donna) Roden; sister-in-law, Arlene Roden; Bonnie’s children, Josh Broward (Sarah) and April Rymer (Jesse); grandchildren, Emma and John David Broward; mother-in-law, M.L. Jetton; and many nephews and nieces.
The family thanks Hospice Home Care (David and Jackie) for their wonderful care given.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 31, at 9:00, at Johnson’s Chapel Cemetery in Danville, Alabama. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 12:00 in the Welcome Center at First Baptist Church, Hartselle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley or to the music ministry at First Baptist Church, Hartselle.
