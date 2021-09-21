DANVILLE — Funeral service for Skipper Andrew Marvin Smith, 53, will be Friday, September 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Spencer Bell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roundtop Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith died on Sunday, September 19, 2021 on South Johnson Chapel Road in a motor vehicle accident. He was born April 6, 1968, in Morgan County to Skippy Watson Smith and Annette Lott Smith. He was employed as a truck driver for K&C Farms, prior to his passing. He was a loving father, grandfather, son and brother. His mother preceded him in death.
Survivors include son, Nicholas Andrew Watson Smith (Sydney Smith); daughter, Hannah Dyan Smith (Jacob Ramey); father, Skippy Watson Smith; brother, Samuel Colton Smith; sister, Lara Katelynne Smith; and five grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Nick Smith, Colton Smith, Jacob Ramey, Toni Merriman, Steve McClellan and Mike McClellan.
