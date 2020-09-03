DECATUR — Funeral service for Skyler Alyssa Cato, age 16, of Decatur, will be Friday, September 4, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Danville Baptist Church with Pastor IV Marsh and Pastor Justin Potter officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Miss Cato, who died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Parkway Campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born September 24, 2003, in Decatur to Dusty Cato and Brittany Sistrunk.
She is survived by her father, Dusty Cato (LaRhonda) of Decatur; her mother, Brittany Sistrunk (Shaun) of Decatur; four brothers, Elijah Cato, Brecken Widner, Kieran Widner, and Braxton Hand, all of Decatur; four sisters, Kennalee Widner, Morgan Ogle, Elisabeth Hand, all of Decatur, and Kinsey Widner Meadows of Hartselle; grandparents, G-Diddy, Nana, MeMom, PaPa, and Ma’Mere, all of Decatur, and Mamaw Deloris of Bastrop, LA, and PawPaw and MiMi of Gadsden; and several aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
