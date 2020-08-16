MOULTON
Graveside service for Sonja Heflin Hall, 59, of Moulton will be Monday, August 17, 2020, at Morris Chapel Cemetery, at 3 p.m., with Bro. Daniel Gray officiating. Mrs. Hall, who died Friday, August 14, 2020, at her residence , was born, October 11, 1960, to Pete Heflin and Betty Gillespie Heflin. She was a member of Independent Church of Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Survivors include, husband, Robert B. Hall, MD; and father, Pete Heflin.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
