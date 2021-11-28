MOULTON — Sonya Collins, loving wife, mother, daughter and friend passed away on November 25th at Parkway Medical Center. She co-founded and co-pastored Cornerstone Church in Moulton, AL with her husband Tony Collins. Sonya loved life, meeting new people, and had a passion for helping others live a better life. She wanted everyone to know Jesus.
Tony, her husband of 37 years, will forever cherish her memory along with her children, Haley (Eric), Tiffany (Hunter), Mallory (Sean) and grandchildren, Lincoln, Legend, Piper, Collins and Eli.
Sonya loved praise and worship. She was always singing and her worship was contagious.
The family will have a private graveside service for family only, but we would like to invite everyone to a celebration of life service on Wednesday, December 1st at 7:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Church.
The entire Collins family wants to thank each and every one of you for the prayers and support you have shown during this time. The family also wants to give their deepest appreciation to the entire staff at Parkway Medical Center and also to Ashley Martin for her loving and caring for Sonya in so many ways.
There will be no visitation before the celebration of life service but the family will be available to everyone after the service to visit with.
Parkway Funeral is assisting the family.
