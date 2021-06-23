ATHENS — Sonya Jo Kelley, 55 of Athens, AL, died Monday, June 21, 2021 at her residence. She was born August 9, 1965 in Limestone County and she was a homemaker.
Services will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel with Alton Downs officiating and burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Lynn Kelley, Cody Kelley, Jeremy Bolan, Tommy Bolan, Allen Howell and Randall Coggin Jr.
Survivors include her husband, John Bolan of Athens; daughters, Abby Coggin (Randall) of Harvest and Audrey Kelley of Athens; son, David Kelley (Leslie) of Athens; stepsons, Tommy Bolan of Athens and Jeremy Bolan (Randee) of Athens; godson, Allen Howell of Athens; 10 grandchildren; brother, Donnie Jo Patrick of Athens; sister, Patricia Steele (Greg) of Moulton; nieces and nephews.
