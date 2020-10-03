TANNER
Spencer Harold Fowler, 93, of Tanner, AL, peacefully passed away on October 1, 2020.
Harold was born on October 31, 1926 to Everett and Mary Fowler in Cash Point, Tennessee. Harold left high school before graduation to join the United States Navy, in which he served during World War II aboard the destroyer USS Woodworth (DD-460) in the U.S. Pacific Fleet. After the war he returned to school and graduated from Ardmore High School.
After graduation, he landed his first job as a driver for Standard Oil Company, and then he later went to work for Chemstrand Corporation (later Monsanto) in Decatur, AL, kicking off a 30-year career there. After retiring from Monsanto, Harold worked alongside his brother Mickey for many years at Fowler Auction and Real Estate.
Harold married the love of his life, Thelma Gwen Beasley, on December 31, 1947, going on to have five children, Joe, Ralph, Jill, Tracy, and Mitzi.
Harold was a man of many interests, and is remembered in particular for his passion for people and family. He poured himself into raising and teaching his children, and he enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, extended family, and friends from all walks of life. Harold’s legacy will endure as his influence passes from generation to generation.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband and father, Harold also followed Jesus. Throughout his entire life he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared and passed on to his children. Harold served in various lay-leadership capacities at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Decatur, AL, for many years.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Rollie Everett Fowler and Mary Elizabeth Fowler, and brothers, Rollie Everett Jr., Elliott, Robert, Thomas Ray, and sister, Drucilla. He is survived by his wife, Thelma Gwen of 72 years; his sister, Evangeline Franklin Parkes; his brothers, Jim Fowler and Mickey Fowler; his five children, Joe (Marilyn) Fowler, Ralph (Wendy) Fowler, Jill (Dennis) Marceau, Tracy (Cheryl) Fowler, and Mitzi (Johnny)Evans; and his 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Dustin Fowler officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at McConnell Funeral Home.
