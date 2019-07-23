TRINITY — Stacy J. Addison, Sr., 95, of Trinity passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with O.D. Bowling officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mr. Addison graduated from Brilliant High School in 1942, and Auburn University in 1949 where he earned a BS degree in Agriculture Education. He was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army “B” Battery, 414th Armored Field Artillery Battalion, 20th Armored Division in Europe. He was a proud veteran and for many years served as commander of the B.B. Sherrill Memorial VFW Post.
Mr. Addison retired after many years of service as the Lawrence County Supervisor of FmHA. He made many lifelong friends during this time. He was a member of Moulton Church of Christ. Mr. Addison loved to quail hunt, train bird dogs and farm. He also loved watching Auburn football and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his sons, Jim Addison (Judy) of Hatton and David Addison (Joan) of Decatur; grandchildren, Matt Addison (Jennifer) of Trinity, Blake Addison of Moulton, Emily Addison of Florence, and William Addison (Nok) of Tulsa, OK; great-grandchildren, Alanna Addison, Bryant Addison, Keslee Addison, Hayden Addison, and Wyatt Richey; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Addison was preceded in death by his wife, LaNell Addison; parents, Joseph and Enza Addison; brothers, Quinton Addison and Vaudra Addison; and sister, Enza Lou Bishop.
Pallbearers will be Matt Addison, Blake Addison, William Addison, Jared Terry, Harold Preston and Don Henderson.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Becdach and staff, Dr. McElroy and staff, Bridget Parker, Amanda Curry, Lawrence County Home Health, Meals On Wheels, and Hospice of the Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moulton Church of Christ or Hospice of the Valley.
