HILLSBORO — Stacy Knight, 50, died October 4, 2020. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with visitation from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Morrison Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Angela Knight.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- What is contact tracing, and how does it work with COVID-19?
- Halfway home: Lakers top Heat 124-114 for 2-0 Finals lead
- Judge rebuffs bid to ease pandemic-limits at private schools
- History on screen: East Germany through its filmmakers' eyes
- Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital
- India's COVID-19 fatalities top 100,000, behind US, Brazil
- LEADING OFF: Marlins, Pads advance, all Division Series set
- Better weather won't keep California from grim fire landmark
Most Read
Articles
- 8 restaurants planning to open or relocate in Decatur
- Athens superintendent paid $15,511 monthly on administrative leave
- 2 Decatur attorneys seek Morgan County judgeship
- Austinville Elementary to be taught virtually Monday; 13 employees quarantined
- Lawrence joins Limestone at 'very high risk' for COVID-19; Morgan stays 'low risk'
- Fire marshal: Decatur events center fire left 'total loss,' investigated as arson
- Decatur Morgan Hospital sees weekend COVID-19 spike, adding COVID unit to Parkway
- Gov. Ivey extends pandemic rule requiring face masks
- Housing Authority directors announce retirements as HUD issues low rating
- $1.8M in online sales taxes in escrow as schools look to fund SROs
Images
Videos
Commented
- Newly elected teen councilman facing complaint, numerous traffic citations (7)
- Negative campaign ad by secretive PAC paid for by Bowling ally (7)
- Ann McFeatters: What to expect from a Trump-packed Supreme Court (4)
- Ruling dismissing lawsuit says city could've implemented council-manager system in 2018 (3)
- Trees vs. traffic: Experts say pruning can be aesthetically pleasing in Decatur neighborhood (3)
- Planning Commission rejects historic florist’s request for rezoning (3)
- Election issues lead Decatur council to defund Chamber of Commerce (3)
- Voketz lawsuit seeking change in Decatur government dismissed (3)
- Ann McFeatters: As Reagan famously asked, 'Are you better off today than you were four years ago?' (2)
- 8 restaurants planning to open or relocate in Decatur (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.